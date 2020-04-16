Menu

Canada

Alberta health officials to update COVID-19 situation Thursday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 1:57 pm
Kenney pledges $53M in mental health funding as Alberta sees no new COVID-19 deaths
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Jason Kenney announced Wednesday that while Alberta confirmed an additional 126 cases of COVID-19, there had been no deaths in the last 24 hours. Julia Wong has the details.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will hold her daily COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to update the province on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing work to protect public health at 3:30 p.m.

Hinshaw’s address will be live streamed in this story post.

On Wednesday, the province announced the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Alberta had reached 1,996. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced the government is investing $53 million into mental health supports.

The money will be used to launch a comprehensive mental health and addictions COVID-19 mental health response plan, he said.

Alberta to hand out personal protection equipment to institutions serving the public
