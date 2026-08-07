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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    August 7, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    Orange man bad, I can’t believe his office would do something like this.

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Health

Kellogg to remove artificial dyes from its U.S. cereals by end of this year

By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press
Posted August 7, 2026 12:50 pm
1 min read
FILE - Kellogg's Froot Loops are displayed in a Costco in Pittsburgh, July 14, 2025. View image in full screen
FILE - Kellogg's Froot Loops are displayed in a Costco in Pittsburgh, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
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WK Kellogg said Thursday that it will remove artificial colors from all its cereals by the end of this year.

The change comes a year ahead of schedule. Kellogg said last August that it would remove synthetic dyes from its cereals by the end of 2027.

But the company said Thursday it has identified fruit- and vegetable-based juices that will give cereals like Froot Loops and Apple Jacks their distinctive colors. The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it has also invested in equipment that will allow it to transition to natural colors.

The company said it is also removing BHT, an artificial preservative, from the small number of cereals that still contain it.

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“More and more consumers are looking for foods made with simple, recognizable ingredients and we are proud to meet those expectations even sooner than planned,” Kellogg’s Chief Growth Officer Doug VanDeVelde said in a statement.

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Kellogg has faced pressure for years to remove artificial ingredients from its cereals, which it has already done in other countries like Canada. In 2024, dozens of people rallied outside Kellogg’s headquarters and delivered petitions with 400,000 signatures asking the company to remove artificial dyes and BHT.

That pressure has grown under President Donald Trump’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has urged food companies to phase out petroleum-based artificial dyes. Last August, Kellogg also signed an agreement with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton saying it would “permanently remove toxic dyes” from its cereals by the end of 2027.

Retailers are also forcing companies to act. Earlier this year, Target said it would stop selling cereals that contain artificial colors by the end of May. Walmart has also said it will remove artificial colors from its store brands by January 2027.

Click to play video: 'Kraft, General Mills pledge to remove artificial dyes from U.S. products by 2027'
Kraft, General Mills pledge to remove artificial dyes from U.S. products by 2027

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