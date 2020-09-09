Coronavirus: What schools in Alberta have COVID-19 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government has released a map that will track the schools in the province that have COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the re-entry plan, there are three different phases a school may go through if they have confirmed COVID-19 cases in students or staff.

If one case is confirmed, the school community will receive a letter notifying them of the possible exposure. The school will also be put in “Alert” status.

When two or more cases are confirmed, an official outbreak is declared at the school.

Once a school is confirmed to have two or more cases among its students and staff, “in a school setting within a 14-day period where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school,” the outbreak will be publicly reported on the province’s online map.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has said Albertans “can reasonably expect some infections at schools.”

“We also need to remember that there are no risk-free options with COVID[-19] and that we must support every aspect of our children’s health,” she said. Tweet This

Alberta’s first school outbreak was declared at Henry Wise Wood High School on Sept. 9.

Henry Wise Wood High School was not one of the schools confirmed to be on “Alert” status as of Sept. 8.

In an emailed statement to Global News, Alberta Health Services said “two or more cases of COVID-19 attended Henry Wisewood High School, in Calgary, while infectious.”

“AHS is already working directly with the school to limit risk of spread. This includes assessing the classroom(s) setting, and identifying and assessing the close contacts of the case,” AHS said.

Anyone who was possibly exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by AHS.

Public health measures like physical distancing, mask wearing, hand washing and cleaning have also been reviewed with the school, the health authority said.

AHS said no case-specific details were being shared, including whether the cases were in students or staff, in order to protect patient confidentiality.

AHS said the map will be updated each morning. This story will also be updated as the province updates its map, as well as when any other outbreaks are independently confirmed by Global News. Items in bold are the newest additions.

Below indicates where all the confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at schools are across the province, listed by school board:

Calgary

Henry Wise Wood High School, Calgary Board of Education

There were no further outbreaks as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

