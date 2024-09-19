Menu

Sports

Calgary Flames re-sign centre Cole Schwindt, defenceman Ilya Solovyov

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2024 8:28 am
1 min read
Calgary Flames prospects begin camp with hopes to make the pros
WATCH ABOVE: Calgary Flames top prospects took to the ice gearing up for the annual Young Stars Classic in Penticton. As Moses Woldu reports, some will get their first taste of action in a pro hockey outfit, while others are hoping to reach the next level.
The Calgary Flames have re-signed defenceman Ilya Solovyov and centre Cole Schwindt, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

Solovyov signed a two-year deal which is a two-way contract in year one and a one-way deal in year two and carries an average annual value of US$775,000 at the NHL level.

Schwindt signed a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $800,000 at the NHL level.

The 24-year-old Solovyov, from Mogilev, Belarus, made his NHL debut last season and had three assists in 10 games for the Flames. He also had five goals and 10 assists in 51 games with the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers and added one goal in six Calder Cup playoff games.

Schwindt, from Kitchener, Ont., made his Flames debut last season and appeared in four games with the club.

The 23-year-old also had 14 goals and 22 assists in 66 regular-season games with the Wranglers and added a team-leading four goals, including one game-winning goal, in the playoffs.

Schwindt was selected by Florida in the third round, 81st overall, at the 2019 NHL draft. He came to Calgary in July 2022 along with forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenceman MacKenzie Weegar in the trade that sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

