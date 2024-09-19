Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Car submerged in Alberta lake for nearly 1 year finally removed

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 2:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Car submerged in Alberta lake for nearly 1 year finally removed'
Car submerged in Alberta lake for nearly 1 year finally removed
WATCH ABOVE: A car that's been submerged in Floatingstone Lake in St. Paul County for nearly one year has finally been removed from the water.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A car that’s been submerged in an Alberta lake for nearly a year has finally been removed from the water.

The recovery happened at Floatingstone Lake in St. Paul County on Tuesday.

“I’m quite happy that the car is finally out of the water,” said area resident Roland Letendre, who has been working for months to get the vehicle removed.

Letendre came upon the submerged Mazda in a shallower area of the lake this past spring. RCMP told Global News the car went through the ice on Nov. 26, 2023, while its occupants were ice fishing.

Worried about the environmental impact the car was having on the lake, its habitat and the people who use the water, Letendre has been working ever since the spring to get it out.

Story continues below advertisement

Letendre contacted officials from the county, province, fish and wildlife, and the RCMP. He was given the runaround.

Click to play video: 'A car has been submerged in an Alberta lake for nearly 1 year — who should remove it?'
A car has been submerged in an Alberta lake for nearly 1 year — who should remove it?

In a statement to Global News earlier this month, Alberta Forestry and Parks said it was working on a plan to remove the car from the lake.

On Tuesday, Letendre said he drove by the lake and saw several vehicles and a tow truck at the boat launch.

“They were already on the lake. So I put the boat in the water and headed over there and I was watching them,” he said Thursday morning.

Letendre said the recovery crews used airbags to lift the vehicle off the bottom of the lake, flipped it and then towed it with two boats back to the boat launch.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a very slow pace. You could walk faster than they were towing it,” he said. “It came out very well.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Letendre said the vehicle, which he originally thought was yellow, was actually white. It came out of the water covered in algae.

“The car was full of muck,” he said. “There was stuff hanging off the mirror. It looked like algae — something you would see in an ocean photography movie.”

Letendre applauded the team that co-ordinated the extraction, calling it “flawless.”

“I was very satisfied to see it out. It’s been a long road.”

Global News has reached out to Alberta Forestry and Parks for updated information on the vehicle recovery and will update this story if a response is received.

Edmonton police have been investigating a series of arsons and extortions targetting homebuilders in the region. A spokesperson with the EPS said at this time, this suspicious fire does not appear to be linked to the Project Gaslight investigation.  View image in full screen
A car submerged in Alberta’s Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Courtesy / Roland Letendre
Edmonton police have been investigating a series of arsons and extortions targetting homebuilders in the region. A spokesperson with the EPS said at this time, this suspicious fire does not appear to be linked to the Project Gaslight investigation.  View image in full screen
A car submerged in Alberta’s Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Courtesy / Roland Letendre
A car submerged in Alberta's Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
A car submerged in Alberta’s Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Courtesy / Roland Letendre
Trending Now
A car submerged in Alberta's Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
A car submerged in Alberta’s Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Courtesy / Roland Letendre
A car submerged in Alberta's Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
A car submerged in Alberta’s Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Courtesy / Roland Letendre
A car submerged in Alberta's Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
A car submerged in Alberta’s Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Courtesy / Roland Letendre
A car submerged in Alberta's Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
A car submerged in Alberta’s Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Courtesy / Roland Letendre
A car submerged in Alberta's Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
A car submerged in Alberta’s Floatingstone Lake removed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Courtesy / Roland Letendre
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices