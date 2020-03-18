Menu

B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 3:35 pm
People wearing face masks are seen at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on January 28, 2020.
People wearing face masks are seen at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on January 28, 2020. Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the update live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced a massive $82-billion economic aid package, including an extension of employment insurance benefits.

READ MORE: Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix take your coronavirus questions at Global BC Town Hall

The federal government is also temporarily closing the U.S. border to all but essential traffic.

On Tuesday, B.C. drastically stepped up its measures to address the crisis.

The province declared a public health emergency and ordered all bars and nightclubs to close.

Restaurants, cafes and other businesses are permitted to remain open so long as customers and staff are able to maintain one to two metres of physical distance.

Story continues below advertisement

In-person instruction was also suspended for students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

READ MORE: Daughter of man at Lynn Valley Care Centre says loneliness is a big issue

Tuesday also saw the number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. top 100 for the first time and saw the death toll climb to seven.

The province’s worst outbreak of the virus is connected with the Lynn Valley Care Centre, a long-term care facility in North Vancouver.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updateCovid19bc coronavirusCOVIDBonnie HenryPublic Health EmergencyBC Coronavirus CasesCoronavirus DeathVancouver CoronavirusCoronavirus CaseBC coronavirus death
