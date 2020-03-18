B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the update live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced a massive $82-billion economic aid package, including an extension of employment insurance benefits.

The federal government is also temporarily closing the U.S. border to all but essential traffic.

On Tuesday, B.C. drastically stepped up its measures to address the crisis.

The province declared a public health emergency and ordered all bars and nightclubs to close.

Restaurants, cafes and other businesses are permitted to remain open so long as customers and staff are able to maintain one to two metres of physical distance.

Story continues below advertisement

In-person instruction was also suspended for students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

READ MORE: Daughter of man at Lynn Valley Care Centre says loneliness is a big issue

Tuesday also saw the number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. top 100 for the first time and saw the death toll climb to seven.

The province’s worst outbreak of the virus is connected with the Lynn Valley Care Centre, a long-term care facility in North Vancouver.