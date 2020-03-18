City of Vancouver declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver has declared a state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It gives the city power to enforce public safety measures, such as closing all public-serving businesses or monitoring grocery stores and pharmacies to curb panic buying.

“We have seen empty shelves and panic shopping in the last few days. This is unacceptable,” Stewart told a news conference on Wednesday.

Police and fire officials can also enforce public health orders and restrictions on businesses.

Stewart has called a “virtual council meeting” for Thursday to further address the issue.

Meanwhile, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has declared a provincial state of emergency in B.C. to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

