Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

City of Vancouver declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 3:35 pm
The City of Vancouver has declared a statem of emergency.
The City of Vancouver has declared a statem of emergency. Bayne Stanley/CP

The City of Vancouver has declared a state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It gives the city power to enforce public safety measures, such as closing all public-serving businesses or monitoring grocery stores and pharmacies to curb panic buying.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart on response to coronavirus outbreak
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart on response to coronavirus outbreak

We have seen empty shelves and panic shopping in the last few days. This is unacceptable,” Stewart told a news conference on Wednesday.

Police and fire officials can also enforce public health orders and restrictions on businesses.

Stewart has called a “virtual council meeting” for Thursday to further address the issue.

Meanwhile, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has declared a provincial state of emergency in B.C. to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusVancouver CoronavirusVancouver state of emergency
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.