City of Vancouver declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

The City of Vancouver has declared a state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
It gives the city power to enforce public safety measures, such as closing all public-serving businesses or monitoring grocery stores and pharmacies to curb panic buying.
“We have seen empty shelves and panic shopping in the last few days. This is unacceptable,” Stewart told a news conference on Wednesday.
Police and fire officials can also enforce public health orders and restrictions on businesses.
Stewart has called a “virtual council meeting” for Thursday to further address the issue.
Meanwhile, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has declared a provincial state of emergency in B.C. to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
More to come…
