All downtown Vancouver bars and restaurants ordered closed for St. Patrick’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

There will be no green beer flowing in downtown Vancouver on St. Patrick’s Day, after the city obtained an order requiring all bars and restaurants in the central core to close on Tuesday.

“Just stay home and drink your Guinness, listen to the Pogues, and next year we can all celebrate together,” said Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart late Monday.

Stewart said he contacted provincial health officials about his growing concerns at the prospect of thousands of people gathering together downtown amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

2:04 Federal government promises financial help for COVID-19 financial victims Federal government promises financial help for COVID-19 financial victims

That spurred an order from Vancouver Coastal Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Patricia Daly.

“It is an offence not to comply with it,” said Stewart, adding that the penalties for doing so would be “significant.”

Story continues below advertisement

“At this stage in the OVID-19 pandemic, we have to make sure safety is first, health is first.”

The move comes just hours after B.C. increased its cap on the number of people allowed at large gatherings to just 50, though not a provincial order to shut down bars and restaurants.

2:07 COVID-19 outbreak forces widespread recreational closures across Metro Vancouver COVID-19 outbreak forces widespread recreational closures across Metro Vancouver

It also follows a directive from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for people to stay home and exercise social distancing wherever possible.

As for whether the City of Vancouver would seek longer closures of bars, restaurants or cafes, Stewart said he was taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I’m not ruling out anything.”