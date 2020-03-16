Menu

Canada

All downtown Vancouver bars and restaurants ordered closed for St. Patrick’s Day

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 9:23 pm
Updated March 16, 2020 9:24 pm
St. Patrick's Day
Spectators dressed as leprechauns attend St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin on March 17, 2014. PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images

There will be no green beer flowing in downtown Vancouver on St. Patrick’s Day, after the city obtained an order requiring all bars and restaurants in the central core to close on Tuesday.

“Just stay home and drink your Guinness, listen to the Pogues, and next year we can all celebrate together,” said Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart late Monday.

READ MORE: B.C. urges U.S. citizens to stay away as province records 3 new coronavirus deaths

Stewart said he contacted provincial health officials about his growing concerns at the prospect of thousands of people gathering together downtown amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

That spurred an order from Vancouver Coastal Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Patricia Daly.

“It is an offence not to comply with it,” said Stewart, adding that the penalties for doing so would be “significant.”

Story continues below advertisement

“At this stage in the OVID-19 pandemic, we have to make sure safety is first, health is first.”

READ MORE: Non-essential dental services paused after COVID-19 cases linked to Vancouver dental conference

The move comes just hours after B.C. increased its cap on the number of people allowed at large gatherings to just 50, though not a provincial order to shut down bars and restaurants.

It also follows a directive from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for people to stay home and exercise social distancing wherever possible.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. municipalities closing community centres and other civic facilities

As for whether the City of Vancouver would seek longer closures of bars, restaurants or cafes, Stewart said he was taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I’m not ruling out anything.”

CoronavirusSt. Patrick's Daybc coronavirusSt. Paddy's DayVancouver Coronaviruscoronavirus closurecoronavirus closures vancouverst. patrick's coronavirus
