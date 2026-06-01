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Alberta health-care workers rally in Calgary for better job conditions

By Bella Finn Global News
Posted June 1, 2026 3:14 pm
1 min read
AUPE workers gather in the rain to rally for better working conditions. View image in full screen
AUPE workers gather in the rain to rally for better working conditions. Global News
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Heavy rain didn’t deter Alberta Union for Provincial Employees (AUPE) from gathering in Calgary.

AUPE members rallied outside three Carewest health-care centers in Calgary, hoping to sign a new contract with the province to secure better pay and working conditions.

The union says it has been without a contract for over a year, but there aren’t the only issues its members face.

“Not having a contract doesn’t improve the working conditions,” says Sandra Azocar, AUPE president,

“It doesn’t address the issues that we’re bringing attention to, which are short-staffing, chronic short-staffing, that impacts the level of care.”.

AUPE members in Calgary rally for better working conditions. View image in full screen
AUPE members in Calgary rally for better working conditions. Global News

Earlier this month, the union launched its Continuing Care Campaign, highlighting what it calls a crisis in seniors care.

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“We have members that have to have two or three jobs just to make ends meet and then come to work in this facility” Azocar says.

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“There needs to be some recognition of the value of the work that they do. This is important work. It’s essential work so that seniors can get the care that they need.”

The union says it hopes to achieve parity to its Edmonton contracts for its members in Calgary.

“We are ready to bargain contracts that are similar to the contracts that our members received at Capitol Care in Edmonton, which is a similar facility,” Azocar adds.

The union is expected to head to the bargaining table on Monday, June 8.

 

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