Public Safety Minister to give update on B.C.’s coronavirus response

Public Safety Minister and Government House leader Mike Farnworth is expected to announce the province’s next measures in dealing with the coronavirus update on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

The government will need to reconvene the legislature so that MLAs can officially debate and pass emergency legislation to deal with the crisis.

“We are engaged with the Green Party, with the BC Liberals, with the Speaker’s Office in consultation with [provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry],” said Premier John Horgan on Tuesday.

“You don’t need 87 members of the Legislature, as you know, to pass a piece of legislation and to have the appropriate oversight and scrutiny that the legislation would need to give people confidence that we’re working together on these issues.”

The B.C. Legislature is currently scheduled to return on Monday.

The province has committed to enhancing employment standards legislation to ensure British Columbians are not fired from their jobs for remaining at home to self-isolate.

“This is the time when all of us need to come together and focus on the challenges we face. And we do want to make sure that we are protecting workers with the changes that we’re proposing, but we also understand that bringing the Legislature back is inconsistent with some of the other messages that we’re giving to the public about not congregating in large groups,” Horgan said.

“We could have a quorum of MLAs to debate the issues so the public has a clear understanding of the pluses and minuses, the pros and the cons. But we do not need to have a full Legislature to do that.”