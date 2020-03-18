Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Rescue groups warn backcountry users to limit risk in Alberta, B.C. mountains

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2020 2:48 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 2:50 pm
How to keep busy while ‘social distancing’
WATCH ABOVE: Many Edmontonians are finding themselves with a lot of free time as the COVID-19 pandemic plays out. Morgan Black looks at some of the ways you can keep busy while still practising social distancing.

Rescue groups are asking backcountry users to choose low-risk activities at a time when resources are stretched due to COVID-19.

The Alberta government has asked ski hills in the province to close to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Ski hills in Alberta and B.C. close temporarily

It’s feared the closure could lure more outdoor enthusiasts into the backcountry to ski or snowshoe, given one of the best snowpacks in recent years.

Parks Mountain Safety, which responds to rescues in the mountain national parks, has asked people to keep their personal risk to an absolute minimum.

The organization says it’s not the time for a backcountry accident, which could stress the capacity of its rescue teams and further burden the health-care system during the COVID pandemic.

Coronavirus: Health systems ramping up to prepare for possible influx of patients

Similar warnings have come from Kananaskis Public Safety in Alberta and Fernie Search and Rescue in B.C.

“With the unprecedented challenges regarding COVID-19, we wanted to reassure people that (we) remain fully operational and able to respond,” said a statement by Fernie Search and Rescue on its Facebook page.

“We also recognize that with many of our obvious outlets for enjoying the great outdoors being closed or limited, we are likely to see more people heading into the backcountry.”

Alberta cases of coronavirus rise to 97 as province increases social distancing measures
Coronavirus: How long can Canadians expect to be social distancing?

Rescuers note that they are responsible for taking injured backcountry users to hospitals.

“This is a health-care system that is already under huge pressure, and a health-care system where most of us would prefer to avoid spending time as a patient at the moment,” said the statement. “Furthermore, every rescue we undertake increases the risk of our SAR technicians being infected and diminishing our response capability.”

The statement repeated a message from both Alberta Parks and Parks Canada.

“We would like to suggest that now is a good time to take conservative decisions with regards to terrain, activity and risk-taking,” said Fernie Search and Rescue.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsParks Canadacoronavirus canadaCoronavirus CasesCanada COVID-19Social DistancingBC BackcountryKananaskis Public Safetyfernie search and rescueSocial DistanceAlberta backcountryParks Mountain Safety
