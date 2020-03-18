Justin Trudeau unveils funding for families, small businesses amid coronavirus uncertainty

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced additional economic measures to help Canadains affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.Trudeau said the government will spend up to $82 billion, including $27 billion in direct support for Canadian workers and businesses.He said the money will be disseminated through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals. Trending Stories Canada, U.S. to temporarily close border to non-essential traffic over coronavirus Coronavirus: Canada’s big banks to allow mortgage payment deferrals READ MORE: Latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic Story continues below advertisement More to come View link » © 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS REPORT AN ERROR
COMMENTS