Justin Trudeau unveils funding for families, small businesses amid coronavirus uncertainty

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 10:53 am
Updated March 18, 2020 11:15 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced additional economic measures to help Canadains affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Trudeau said the government will spend up to $82 billion, including $27 billion in direct support for Canadian workers and businesses.
He said the money will be disseminated through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals.
READ MORE: Latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic
Story continues below advertisement
More to come
