John Horgan, cabinet ministers to announce more measures to slow spread of coronavirus

Premier John Horgan, Finance Minister Carole James and Education Minister Rob Fleming will be holding a news conference at 12 p.m. on Tuesday to update the public on the province’s response to the corovirus pandemic.

The province is expected to announce a decision on schools and whether students will return after spring break.

On Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry directed the public to avoid gatherings larger than 50 people, as she announced 30 additional cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths, all connected to the Lynn Valley care home in North Vancouver.

