Health

John Horgan, cabinet ministers to announce more measures to slow spread of coronavirus

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 1:28 pm
Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters on March 13, 2019. .
Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters on March 13, 2019. . Richard Zussman/Global News

Premier John Horgan, Finance Minister Carole James and Education Minister Rob Fleming will be holding a news conference at 12 p.m. on Tuesday to update the public on the province’s response to the corovirus pandemic.

The province is expected to announce a decision on schools and whether students will return after spring break.

READ MORE: B.C. urges U.S. citizens to stay away as province records 3 new coronavirus deaths

On Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry directed the public to avoid gatherings larger than 50 people, as she announced 30 additional cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths, all connected to the Lynn Valley care home in North Vancouver.

CoronavirusCOVID-19John HorganSchoolsbc coronavirusCarole JamesCoronavirus BCRob Fleming
