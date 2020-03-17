B.C. daycares to stay open, but situation could change quickly: Horgan

Send this page to someone via email

Licensed daycares in B.C. will remain open, despite schools being closed indefinitely, but the situation could change quickly, says Premier John Horgan.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Horgan and two cabinet ministers announced the closure of K-12 classes until further notice, and said further supports for businesses are coming on Wednesday. Most kids in B.C. are already on spring break.

“At this time, childcare will remain available,” he said. “A parent should take comfort in that, but it is an evolving situation and should the public health officials give us different directions, we’ll be taking different actions.”

He added that families should be ready to make new plans immediately if new information comes in.

Horgan said a potential school return date will be discussed later on.

Some schools will remain open to look after the children of health-care providers and other essential workers.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said many spring break camps have already been cancelled, and that officials have laid out best practices for those still scheduled to occur.

— With files from Richard Zussman