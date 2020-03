Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor is set to provide an update on the province’s response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s update at 10 a.m. PT.

The daily updates will be streamed live at globalnews.ca, on the Global BC Facebook page, and broadcast live on BC1.

