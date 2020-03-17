Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix take your coronavirus questions at Global BC Town Hall

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many of us in B.C. with questions and concerns about this unprecedented time.

To help get some of your questions answered, Global BC is hosting a town hall with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The Global BC COVID-19 Townhall, hosted by News Hour anchors Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui, will be broadcast from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 . You can also listen live on CKNW, or watch it live on our website and on Global BC’s Facebook page.

This town hall has a bit of a twist, because of the need to practice social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. We won’t have a studio audience.

But you can still take part. Send in your questions to tips@globaltvbc.com or send us a direct message on our Facebook page.

Send in a video of yourself asking a question, and it could be broadcast during the town hall.

You’ll also be able to ask questions in the comments of our Facebook Live feed of the event.

What do you want to know about the coronavirus? Let us know!