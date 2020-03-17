Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix take your coronavirus questions at Global BC Town Hall

By Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 8:31 pm
Updated March 17, 2020 8:34 pm
What kind of financial support and housing security can British Columbians expect in coronavirus crisis?
During a press conference announcing school closures across B.C., Premier John Horgan announces how the government is helping British Columbians meet their needs if money is not coming in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many of us in B.C. with questions and concerns about this unprecedented time.

To help get some of your questions answered, Global BC is hosting a town hall with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Related News

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. declares public health emergency amid 3 new deaths and 83 new cases

The Global BC COVID-19 Townhall, hosted by News Hour anchors Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui, will be broadcast from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 . You can also listen live on CKNW, or watch it live on our website and on Global BC’s Facebook page.

This town hall has a bit of a twist, because of the need to practice social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. We won’t have a studio audience.

But you can still take part. Send in your questions to tips@globaltvbc.com or send us a direct message on our Facebook page.

Story continues below advertisement

Send in a video of yourself asking a question, and it could be broadcast during the town hall.

You’ll also be able to ask questions in the comments of our Facebook Live feed of the event.

What do you want to know about the coronavirus? Let us know!

READ MORE: B.C. just announced a public health emergency. What does that mean?

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global BCCoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusAdrian DixCOVIDTown HallDr. Bonnie Henry
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.