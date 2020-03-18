Coronavirus confirmed at 3rd Metro Vancouver seniors’ home

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus has been confirmed at another Metro Vancouver seniors’ facility, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) confirmed Wednesday.

The agency said the case involved a resident of the Haro Park Centre independent and assisted living facility in Vancouver’s West End.

“Outbreak control measures have been put in place at Haro Park Centre,” VCH said in a statement.

“Vancouver Coastal Health’s Communicable Disease Control team is working with the staff at Haro Park Centre to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all residents and staff.”

VCH said 218 people live at the residence.

VCH said residents are now being monitored for symptoms, and that “standard infection control measures” were in place to protect staff.

B.C. officials enact stricter measures to save lives in COVID-19 pandemic

Earlier this week, the province implemented strict new measures restricting public access to long-term care and assisted living facilities.

“Essential visits include compassionate visits for end-of-life care and visits that support care plans for residents based on resident and family needs, for example, families who routinely visit to provide assistance with feeding or mobility,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said on Monday.

B.C. has already seen outbreaks at two seniors housing facilities.

Two cases have been linked to West Vancouver’s Hollyburn House assisted living facility, while more than a dozen cases and multiple deaths have been linked to North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre.