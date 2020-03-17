Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 5:45 pm
Updated March 17, 2020 6:03 pm
WATCH LIVE: B.C. health officials hold update to COVID-19 response at 3:30 p.m. PT

Health officials in B.C. are scheduled to provide their Tuesday update on the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the event live on its website and Facebook page.

READ MORE: B.C. suspends K-12 schools indefinitely amid coronavirus pandemic

Earlier Tuesday, Premier John Horgan announced the closure of all in-person instruction for kindergarten to Grade 12 students until further notice.

B.C. announces closure of K-12 schools indefinitely due to coronavirus
B.C. announces closure of K-12 schools indefinitely due to coronavirus

In the last daily update, on Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry directed there to be no gatherings larger than 50 people, as she announced 30 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C., and three additional deaths, all linked to the Lynn Valley care home in North Vancouver.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

Ontario recorded its first death Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
