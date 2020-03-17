B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

Health officials in B.C. are scheduled to provide their Tuesday update on the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT.
Global News will stream the event live on its website and Facebook page.
Earlier Tuesday, Premier John Horgan announced the closure of all in-person instruction for kindergarten to Grade 12 students until further notice.
In the last daily update, on Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry directed there to be no gatherings larger than 50 people, as she announced 30 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C., and three additional deaths, all linked to the Lynn Valley care home in North Vancouver.
Ontario recorded its first death Tuesday.
