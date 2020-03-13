Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

What’s closed or cancelled in Toronto amid coronavirus outbreak

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 11:09 am
Updated March 13, 2020 11:17 am
Toronto Skyline at dusk.
Toronto Skyline at dusk. Getty / George Coppock

A multitude of events and popular attractions in Toronto have been cancelled or closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Here is a list of cancellations and closures:

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLCoronavirusCOVID-19NBAMLBMLScoronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaToronto Cancellations CoronavirusToronto Closures Coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.