What’s closed or cancelled in Toronto amid coronavirus outbreak

A multitude of events and popular attractions in Toronto have been cancelled or closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Here is a list of cancellations and closures:
- The big 4 professional sports — NBA, NHL, MLS, MLB — announced they are suspending their leagues due to the outbreak.
- The Ontario Hockey League cancelled its 2020 OHL Cup
- The CN Tower and Downsview Park said they will close after end of day Friday and will not reopen until March 14.
- Canadian Screen Week announced the cancellation of its activities, including the broadcast gala set for March 29 in Toronto.
- All publicly funded schools in Ontario will be closed for two weeks after March Break, March 14 to April 5.
- The Home Show announced on Thursday it is cancelling its event that was meant to begin Friday at the Enercare Centre
- Canada Blooms announced Thursday its event was cancelled, which was also at the Enercare Centre.
- The popular One of a Kind — The Spring show in Toronto was postponed from the end of March to June 18-21.
- Toronto’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade that was set to take place March 15 has been called.
- The Collision Tech Conference which was meant to take place in Toronto moved the entire event to online-only.
- York University announced Friday it will move all classes online.
- University of Toronto cancelled its classes but said they will find other means to teach courses, including moving online.
- The Ontario superior court has suspended juries for upcoming trials
- Shopify’s Unite Conference in Toronto was cancelled.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS