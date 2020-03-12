Coronavirus: MLB suspends spring training, delays Opening Day

Send this page to someone via email

Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced it will suspend the rest of spring training and has delayed Opening Day by two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The league made the announcement Thursday afternoon after the NBA and the NHL announced its seasons have been suspended indefinitely and the MLS said it would be suspending its 2020 season for the next 30 days.

The NBA announced its suspension in the wake of a player on the Utah Jazz testing positive for Coronavirus. The MLB, however, has not had any confirmed cases in regard to players or staff.

“This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans,” a statement on behalf of the MLB said.

The league said as of 4 p.m. Thursday, all spring training games have been cancelled, along with the 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games which were to take place in Tucson, Ariz.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts.” Tweet This

There are currently 59 cases of coronavirus in Ontario, including a baby boy and over 100 in Canada.

The Toronto Blue Jays, Canada’s lone MLB team, is currently in Dunedin, Florida for spring training.

The team has not yet commented.

