Coronavirus: MLS suspends season for 30 days

Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced it will be suspending match play for 30 days, effective immediately in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released Thursday the league said it will “communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season” and other events “at the appropriate time.”

The league said it made its decision after conversation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and other health officials.

“We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time,” said MLS commissioner Don Garber.

The announcements comes a day after the NBA announced its suspension of the 2020 season. The NHL said it will make its decision later Thursday.

Toronto FC players were already at BMO Field ready for practice when training was cancelled Thursday. All players were then sent home.

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020