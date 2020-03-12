Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: MLS suspends season for 30 days

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 11:12 am
Updated March 12, 2020 12:01 pm
Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (17) celebrates his goal with teammate Michael Bradley (4) during second half CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final action against the UANL Tigres, in Toronto on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Striker Jozy Altidore will likely wear the captain's armband in Michael Bradley's absence when Toronto FC opens the MLS regular season Saturday in San Jose.
Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (17) celebrates his goal with teammate Michael Bradley (4) during second half CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final action against the UANL Tigres, in Toronto on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Striker Jozy Altidore will likely wear the captain's armband in Michael Bradley's absence when Toronto FC opens the MLS regular season Saturday in San Jose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced it will be suspending match play for 30 days, effective immediately in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released Thursday the league said it will “communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season” and other events “at the appropriate time.”

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors, staff to go into self-isolation due to possible coronavirus exposure

The league said it made its decision after conversation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and other health officials.

“We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time,” said MLS commissioner Don Garber.

The announcements comes a day after the NBA announced its suspension of the 2020 season. The NHL said it will make its decision later Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto FC players were already at BMO Field ready for practice when training was cancelled Thursday. All players were then sent home.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19MLSToronto FCMLS Season SuspendedMLS Season Suspended CoronavirusMLS CoronavirusMLS SeasonToronto FC CoronavirusToronto FC Practice Cancelled
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.