Canada Blooms, Canada’s largest flower, garden festival, to go ahead amid coronavirus concerns

Canada Blooms says it plans on going ahead with its flower and garden festival in Toronto despite concerns over the coronavirus.

The event is scheduled to take place March 13 to 22 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto’s Exhibition Place.

A statement on behalf of the event said it was following the advice of public health officials and until advised differently by Toronto Public Health, “the show will continue.”

“The Enercare Centre has been proactively working to ensure that additional sanitation signage, and hand sanitizer stations are available and prominent throughout the building,” the statement said, adding additional staff has been hired to clean “high touch” areas like door knobs on a more regular basis.

The statement said the health and safety of the attendees and exhibitors are the event’s top priorities.

There are currently 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ontario, including a baby under the age of one.

Canada Blooms is entering its 24th year and was founded by Landscape Ontario and The Garden Club of Toronto.

