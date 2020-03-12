Menu

Entertainment

Canadian Screen Awards cancelled due to coronavirus

By Victoria Ahearn The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2020 3:36 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 3:41 pm
What’s cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic?
Here’s a list of major events, concerts, conferences and sporting events that have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19.

The Canadian Screen Awards set for later this month in Toronto have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television says the cancellation affects the broadcast gala scheduled to air on CBC on March 29th as well as all Canadian Screen Week events in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Organizers issued a statement saying the decision comes after “a thorough review of Canadian Screen Week events and an assessment of the potential risk” to its attendees.

READ MORE: 2020 Canadian Screen Awards: List of TV, movie nominees in the major categories

The academy says it is committed to the celebration of the nominees and special award honourees and will share an update in the coming weeks.

Coronavirus around the world: March 12, 2020
Coronavirus around the world: March 12, 2020

Schitt’s Creek has a leading 26 nominations for this year’s awards, which celebrate Canadian film, TV and digital projects.

The leading film contender is The Song of Names with nine nominations.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Big Brother CanadaCanadian Screen AwardsIsland Of BryanThe Canadian Academy2020 canadian screen awards2020 canadian screen awards cancelled2020 canadian screen awards postponedcoronavirus cancellation
