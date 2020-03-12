Canadian Screen Awards cancelled due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Screen Awards set for later this month in Toronto have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television says the cancellation affects the broadcast gala scheduled to air on CBC on March 29th as well as all Canadian Screen Week events in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

An important message about Canadian Screen Week: https://t.co/iO62ouW9oC pic.twitter.com/uOnskxHp0c — The Canadian Academy (@TheCdnAcademy) March 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers issued a statement saying the decision comes after “a thorough review of Canadian Screen Week events and an assessment of the potential risk” to its attendees.

The academy says it is committed to the celebration of the nominees and special award honourees and will share an update in the coming weeks.

3:25 Coronavirus around the world: March 12, 2020 Coronavirus around the world: March 12, 2020

Schitt’s Creek has a leading 26 nominations for this year’s awards, which celebrate Canadian film, TV and digital projects.

The leading film contender is The Song of Names with nine nominations.

The Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award will continue. Voting will remain open and the winner will be announced at the end of Round 4. Please continue to vote and show support for your favourite Canadian screen star. — The Canadian Academy (@TheCdnAcademy) March 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement