Coronavirus: Ontario Hockey League cancels 2020 OHL Cup

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League has followed the National Hockey League’s lead and cancelled the 2020 OHL Cup due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Since the start of the spread of Coronavirus/COVID-19, the OHL and GTHL have closely monitored the rapidly evolving situation with a view to the health and safety of players and their families, team and league staff, on and off ice officials, fans and the general public,” a statement from the league read.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: CHL, WHL seasons suspended ‘until further notice’ Officials said they wanted to ensure the safety of everyone involved which led them to the decision to cancel the cup. Trending Stories Trudeau self-isolating after wife Sophie develops fever, gets tested for coronavirus

Ontario confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, including baby boy “ On behalf of the OHL and GTHL we would like to recognize and congratulate all of the players and coaches who earned an opportunity to participate in the OHL Cup, team staff, families and tournament volunteers who have put in endless hours preparing for the tournament.” Story continues below advertisement



There are over a hundred cases of coronavirus in Canada with 59 in Ontario, including a baby boy. READ MORE: Ontario Hockey League joins major sports leagues in restricting locker room access The Canadian Hockey League and Western Hockey League both announced it would be suspending its seasons, as well. The Canadian Hockey League and Western Hockey League both announced it would be suspending its seasons, as well.

On Wednesday night, the NBA announced it was suspending its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus.

On Thursday, the NCAA, the MLB, the NHL and the MLS all followed suit and paused each of its seasons indefinitely.