Health

St. Patrick’s Day parade in Toronto cancelled over coronavirus concerns

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 12:10 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: What’s it like living in a city under lockdown?
St. Patrick’s Day parade organizers in Toronto say the Sunday event is being cancelled amid concerns over COVID-19.

The parade was scheduled to take place on March 15.

The parade organizers said the committee has made the decision to cancel the festivities due to public health concerns and in the best interest of participants, volunteers and members of the public.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled in Dublin over COVID-19

“While we are disappointed that our annual parade will not take place our belief is that public health and safety must come first,” St. Patrick’s Parade Society chairperson Shaun Ruddy said.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, Ireland, the St. Patrick’s parade there was cancelled on Monday due to coronavirus concerns. Dublin’s parade was scheduled for March 17.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsSt. Patrick's Daycoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadaSt. Patrick's Day Paradecoronavirus cases canadaSt Patrick's Day parade Toronto cancelledSt. Patrick's Day Toronto
