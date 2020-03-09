Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

Coronavirus: St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled in Dublin over COVID-19

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 12:46 pm
A young boy pictured during the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2017.
A young boy pictured during the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2017. EPA/AIDAN CRAWLEY

Dublin has cancelled its St. Patrick’s Day parade due to concerns over the new coronavirus, according to local media reports from Ireland.

Both RTE News and Sky News reported the local government has cancelled the parade.

So far, Ireland has seen 21 cases of COVID-19 — including the first community transmission of the virus last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Dublin isn’t alone in its decision. Cork city council also cancelled its St. Patrick’s Day parade due to “the evolving circumstances around COVID-19 virus.”

“A risk assessment, based on World Health Organisation guidelines, was carried out by Cork City Council which concluded that based on the demographic of those attending the parade, the close proximity of people attending the event and the duration of the event (among other considerations), Cork City Council is not in a position to provide the necessary assurances in relation to current WHO Guidelines,” a statement said on Monday.

Cork’s parade was scheduled for March 17. Its parade is the second-largest in the country, normally drawing more than 50,000 people, according to BBC News.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: March of the Living postponed in Poland over COVID-19 concerns

Other major events around the world have also seen changes in plans. The annual March of the Living in Poland announced it was postponing its April commemoration of the lives lost in the Holocaust.

The organization cited the new coronavirus in its decision.

The Six Nations rugby match between France and Ireland was also postponed Monday. That match was scheduled for Saturday, and a new date has yet to be announced.

— With files by Reuters, The Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19IrelandSt. Patrick's DayDublindublin coronavirusst patricks day parade cancelled
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.