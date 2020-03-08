Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

March of the Living postponed in Poland over COVID-19 concerns

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 10:13 pm
How Holocaust survivors are keeping their stories alive
(From January 2020) How Holocaust survivors are keeping their stories alive.

The annual March of the Living commemoration in Europe, a tribute to those lost in the Holocaust, has been postponed amid worries about the novel coronavirus that has resulted in close to 110,000 cases worldwide as of Sunday.

Scheduled for April, the 3.2-kilometre route covers the railroad tracks from Auschwitz to Birkenau, and has taken place “without interruption” every year since 1988, the organization said in a statement Sunday.

READ MORE: ‘Completely incomprehensible’: Jewish soldier recalls liberating Auschwitz

Organizers made the difficult decision to postpone the event — considered the largest annual international Holocaust education program, with 110 delegations from across the globe — after consulting with health officials.

Are we failing when it comes to holocaust education?
Are we failing when it comes to holocaust education?

“It is with a heavy heart that we are forced to announce the postponement of this year’s March of the Living in Poland,” said event chair Dr. Shmuel Rosenman in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our primary concern is the health of the many participants and the Holocaust survivors who would be joining them.”

Poland has so far seen six confirmed cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths, according to the World Health Organization’s March 8 situation report.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Italy: ‘Stringent’ rules, ‘confusion’ as residents describe lockdown

The organization has decided to launch a campaign called “Never Means Never,” in the hopes of urging young people to fight antisemitism and racism.

“Even if we are not able to be in Poland, we remain thoroughly committed to our values and our historic role,” Rosenman said.

Meanwhile, arrangements are in the works for a march later this year in Poland.

Auschwitz survivors walk through camp gates on 75th anniversary of liberation
Auschwitz survivors walk through camp gates on 75th anniversary of liberation

According to March of the Living, more than 10,000 young people from 40 different countries, including Canada and the U.S., take part in the march every year, accompanied by Holocaust survivors. Overall, more than 300,000 people from 52 countries have walked the route since 1988.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19EuropePolandHolocaustAuschwitzBirkenauevents cancelled due to coronavirusmarch of the livingmarch of the living postponedMOTLMOTL postponed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.