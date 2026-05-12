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Winnipeg man in critical condition after firefighters battle string of blazes

By Vasilios Bellos Global News
Posted May 12, 2026 4:47 pm
3 min read
Aftermath of a fire on Lock Street that sent one man to hospital in critical condition View image in full screen
Aftermath of a fire on Lock Street that sent one man to hospital in critical condition. Vasilios Bellos / Global News
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A string of fires in a short period of time strained Winnipeg firefighting services, with one blaze leaving a man fighting for his life.

Of the seven fires that occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning, just one happened at an occupied home.

Melanie Flett lives on Lock Street with her father. She wasn’t home Monday night, but received a call from her father saying he smelt burned wires.

“When (I) came down the street, I saw the front of my house engulfed in flames,” said Flett. “My neighbour that lived across the street was running around the house trying to get him out, but by the time he tried to get him out the back was engulfed in flames.”

Firefighters and paramedics eventually got the victim out, but Flett’s father suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body, and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

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Crews assess damage after evening fire on Lock Street View image in full screen
Crews assess damage after evening fire on Lock Street. Vasilios Bellos / Global News

The cause of the blaze wasn’t confirmed by fire officials by Tuesday afternoon, though first responders believe it started at the front of the house, the portion that appears to have suffered the most damage.

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In terms of rescue efforts during these situations, Deputy Fire Chief Scott Wilkinson says it’s incredibly dangerous for first responders and those trapped inside.

“It’s a lot of work. That’s why our teams train so hard and they’re so incredibly dedicated to get in there and make those rescues. That’s the conditions our firefighters are going into. Extreme heat, extreme violent conditions,” said Wilkinson.

Click to play video: 'Police look for alleged arson suspect'
Police look for alleged arson suspect

The other six fires overnight all happened at vacant homes in the north end, with nobody found in any of those buildings. The majority of those happened in the same area, and within a three-hour window.

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“I think it’s arson, personally,” said Mynarski Coun. Ross Eadie, speaking to the six fires at the vacant and derelict buildings.” Just looking at the area, and the times, it’s interesting. Somebody’s setting fires.”

This is being considered by Winnipeg Fire Rescue, but there’s been no conclusions in the investigations regarding the causes of the six vacant fires.

“There’s definitely concern these are incendiary or arson,” explained Wilkinson. “Being in the same area, we don’t know if they’re related to similar individuals but it’s something we’re looking at closely with the police service on, for sure.”

Damage after a fire at a vacant Boyd Avenue home View image in full screen
Damage after a fire at a vacant Boyd Avenue home. Vasilios Bellos / Global News

The city of Winnipeg voted in 2025 to strengthen its Vacant Buildings By-law, as these buildings increase the risk of fire, create safety hazards for first responders, and attract illegal activities. After a fire, an order is sent by bylaw enforcement outlining to the property owner when they must comply with certain criteria based around safety and fire prevention.

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In some cases the city will pay to have the building demolished, with the cost put on the owner’s property tax bill. If that’s not paid, the city ends up owning it.

“It is the property owner’s responsibility to deal with it,” explained Eadie. “Hopefully they have insurance, and they have to work with the insurance company to have that thing fixed. There’s certain points in time where they have to meet certain requirements.”

The causes of the seven fires are still under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Seven fires in just over 24 hours'
Seven fires in just over 24 hours

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