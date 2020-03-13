CN Tower to close until April 14 amid coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Lands Company says it will suspend operations at the CN Tower by the end of day Friday over coronavirus concerns and the attraction is expected to reopen on April 14.

“All operations are expected to resume April 14, 2020 or until local health authorities recommend otherwise,” the company said in a statement.

“Canada Lands Company views its responsibility for the health and safety of its guests, employees and the communities in which it operates with the highest priority.”

However, the company said the CN Tower will still remain lit at night.

A reduced number of employees will continue to work at the tower and employees affected by the closure will be compensated, the company said.

“We feel very strongly about removing these venues from circulation where transmission of the Covid-19 virus could take place,” John McBain, president and chief executive officer of Canada Lands Company said. “We all need to do our part to help ‘flatten the curve’ and reduce Covid-19 impact on health care capacities.”

They added that educational programming at Downsview Park will also be suspended until April 14. The outdoor park will remain open to visitors, as will indoor recreational facilities.