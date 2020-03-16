Cineplex to close all theatres across Canada in response to coronavirus spread

Send this page to someone via email

Cineplex Inc. says it’s temporarily closing all of its 164 theatres across Canada in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The theatre said in a press release Monday the shut down was done “in an abundance of caution” and would last until at least April 2.

Our continued Response to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/WvqAAm1EVh — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) March 17, 2020

The company said it would also shut down its “location-based entertainment venues,” which include The Rec Room and Playdium until April as well.

“The re-opening of locations will be reassessed at that time,” read the release.

