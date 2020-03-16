Menu

Health

Cineplex to close all theatres across Canada in response to coronavirus spread

By David Lao Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 9:27 pm
Updated March 16, 2020 9:33 pm
Cineplex Inc. says it’s temporarily closing all of its 164 theatres across Canada in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The theatre said in a press release Monday the shut down was done “in an abundance of caution” and would last until at least April 2.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said it would also shut down its “location-based entertainment venues,” which include The Rec Room and Playdium until April as well.

“The re-opening of locations will be reassessed at that time,” read the release.

More to come

Coronavirus COVID-19 CINEPLEX cineplex theatres Cineplex Cinemas Cineplex closes down Cineplex Theatres Coronavirus Coronavirus Cineplex
