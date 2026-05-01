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Health

Court restricts U.S. abortion access, blocks mailing of mifepristone pill

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2026 6:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. Supreme Court rules abortion drug Mifepristone will remain widely accessible'
U.S. Supreme Court rules abortion drug Mifepristone will remain widely accessible
RELATED: U.S. Supreme Court rules abortion drug Mifepristone will remain widely accessible – Jun 13, 2024
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A U.S. appeals court has restricted access to one of the most common means of abortion in the U.S. by blocking mailing of prescriptions of mifepristone.

A panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is requiring that the abortion pill be distributed only in-person at clinics.

“Every abortion facilitated by FDA’s action cancels Louisiana’s ban on medical abortions and undermines its policy that ‘every unborn child is human being from the moment of conception and is, therefore, a legal person,’” the ruling states.

Judges have long deferred to the FDA’s judgments on the safety and appropriate regulation of drugs.

FDA officials under President Donald Trump have repeatedly stated the agency is conducting a new review of mifepristone’s safety, at the direction of the president.

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The judges noted in their ruling that FDA “could not say when that review might be complete and admitted it was still collecting data.”

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Since the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed enforcement of abortion bans, prescriptions by mail have become a major way that abortions are provided — including to states where bans are in place.

“This is going to affect patients’ access to abortion and miscarriage care in every state in the nation,” said Julia Kaye, an ACLU lawyer.

“When telemedicine is restricted, rural communities, people with low incomes, people with disabilities, survivors of intimate partner violence and communities of color suffer the most.”

The decision sets up a likely appeal to the Supreme Court.

The conservative-majority high court overturned abortion as a nationwide right in 2022 but unanimously preserved access to mifepristone two years later.

That 2024 decision sidestepped the core issues, however, by ruling that the anti-abortion doctors behind the case didn’t have legal standing to sue.

Click to play video: 'Louisiana legislature reclassifies abortion pills'
Louisiana legislature reclassifies abortion pills

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