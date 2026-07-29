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Health

Rookie Salter to start for Lions against Bombers

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2026 2:17 pm
1 min read
B.C. Lions quarterback Kaidon Salter (19) looks downfield during second-half CFL pre-season football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Winnipeg on Friday, May 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions quarterback Kaidon Salter (19) looks downfield during second-half CFL pre-season football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Winnipeg on Friday, May 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. jgw
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WINNIPEG – Rookie Kaidon Salter will make his first CFL start Thursday as the B.C. Lions look to get their season back on track against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Lions (1-5) confirmed the quarterback change Wednesday after Salter replaced an ineffective Chase Brice late in last week’s 26-12 loss to Toronto.

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Salter completed nine of 15 passes for 121 yards in relief and becomes B.C.’s third starting quarterback this season following Nathan Rourke’s shoulder injury.

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Winnipeg (4-3) will counter with Dru Brown, who makes his fourth straight start with Zach Collaros still sidelined by a neck injury.

Brown is 2-1 as a starter but is coming off a four-interception performance in a 52-30 loss to Calgary.

The Lions will also be without starting running back James Butler because of a foot injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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