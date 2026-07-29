Rookie Salter to start for Lions against Bombers

WINNIPEG – Rookie Kaidon Salter will make his first CFL start Thursday as the B.C. Lions look to get their season back on track against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Lions (1-5) confirmed the quarterback change Wednesday after Salter replaced an ineffective Chase Brice late in last week’s 26-12 loss to Toronto.
Salter completed nine of 15 passes for 121 yards in relief and becomes B.C.’s third starting quarterback this season following Nathan Rourke’s shoulder injury.
Get weekly health news
Winnipeg (4-3) will counter with Dru Brown, who makes his fourth straight start with Zach Collaros still sidelined by a neck injury.
Brown is 2-1 as a starter but is coming off a four-interception performance in a 52-30 loss to Calgary.
The Lions will also be without starting running back James Butler because of a foot injury.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026.
Write a comment