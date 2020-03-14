Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Anglican church services cancelled in Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 7:03 pm
Canadians told to avoid all non-essential travel outside Canada
WATCH ABOVE: In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in Canada, the federal government is asking Canadians to eliminate all non-essential travel outside the country.

Anglican churches throughout Ontario are cancelling public services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In consultation with the bishops of our province, I am recommending the temporary suspension of all public worship services,” Archbishop Anne Germond said in a letter.

“This extraordinary measure is consistent with the measures put in place by other civic institutions within our province, in an effort to impede the transmission of the coronavirus from person to person. While it comes at a cost, this sacrifice is offered out of a deep and abiding love for our neighbours, particularly those who are most vulnerable to severe repercussions from a COVID-19 infection.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total rises to 103

Other religious institutions have cancelled services as a result of the pandemic, including the Archdiocese of Toronto which said public masses would not be held on March 14 and 15, though churches would remain open for private prayer.
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

On Friday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health recommended the immediate suspension of all large gatherings and events of more than 250 people. He also advised that Ontarians practice social distancing as much as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario confirmed 24 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 103.

COVID-19: preventing spread of disease at religious events
COVID-19: preventing spread of disease at religious events
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario Anglican churchesOntario Anglican churches close
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.