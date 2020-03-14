Coronavirus: Anglican church services cancelled in Ontario

Anglican churches throughout Ontario are cancelling public services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In consultation with the bishops of our province, I am recommending the temporary suspension of all public worship services,” Archbishop Anne Germond said in a letter.

“This extraordinary measure is consistent with the measures put in place by other civic institutions within our province, in an effort to impede the transmission of the coronavirus from person to person. While it comes at a cost, this sacrifice is offered out of a deep and abiding love for our neighbours, particularly those who are most vulnerable to severe repercussions from a COVID-19 infection.” Trending Stories Coronavirus: Ontario reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total rises to 103

Coronavirus: Canadian company announces COVID-19 vaccine candidate READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total rises to 103 Other religious institutions have cancelled services as a result of the pandemic, including the Archdiocese of Toronto which said public masses would not be held on March 14 and 15, though churches would remain open for private prayer. Other religious institutions have cancelled services as a result of the pandemic, including the Archdiocese of Toronto which said public masses would not be held on March 14 and 15, though churches would remain open for private prayer.

View link »

On Friday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health recommended the immediate suspension of all large gatherings and events of more than 250 people. He also advised that Ontarians practice social distancing as much as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario confirmed 24 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 103.

2:13 COVID-19: preventing spread of disease at religious events COVID-19: preventing spread of disease at religious events