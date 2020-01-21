Ontario teachers’ strikes: A timeline of key events and actions taken so far

Send this page to someone via email

All four Ontario teachers’ unions are currently engaging in some form of strike action in protest of government changes to education funding in the province.

Work-to-rule, rotating strikes, and province-wide walkouts have all been courses of action taken by the unions over the past few months.

With that, Global News is taking a look back at how it got to this point.

End of August

Contracts for teachers and education workers at the province’s publicly-funded schools expire.

Nov. 1

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) announces its members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action.

Nov. 13

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) announces its members voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action.

Nov. 18

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) announces its members voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action, with teachers giving a 95.5 per cent strike mandate.

Nov. 26

The first job action is taken when OSSTF begins engaging in work-to-rule action. Among the duties that OSSTF members no longer perform are the participation in EQAO preparation of testing, participation in unpaid staff meetings outside of the school day, and providing comments on secondary school report cards. The union says this marks their first province-wide job action in more than 20 years.

ETFO also begins work-to-rule job action, with members no longer performing administrative tasks.

Dec. 4

OSSTF holds a one-day province-wide walkout, closing public high schools and other schools with OSSTF members.

Dec. 11

OSSTF holds its second one-day strike, this time only at select boards. It is the first of several rotating strikes which have continued weekly through January.

Dec. 12

Teachers’ unions announce a legal challenge against Bill 124, the Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Act, which was passed by the government in November and capped public sector wage increases at one per cent for three years.

Dec. 20

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), which represents French-language teachers in the province, announces its members voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action.

Jan. 13

OECTA begins administrative job action, including no longer completing report cards, participating in EQAO-related activities, or attending initiatives by the Ministry of Education.

Jan. 16

AEFO begins a work-to-rule campaign for its members. The move means all four major teachers’ unions in Ontario are participating in some form of job action.

Jan. 20

ETFO takes part in the first of several daily rotating strikes during the week of Jan. 20. School boards in Toronto, York Region, and Ottawa are among the first affected.

Jan. 21

OECTA has a full withdrawal of services throughout the province leading to the closure of publicly-funded Catholic schools. Meanwhile, ETFO and OSSTF continue with rotating strikes.

This article will be updated as events continue to develop.

