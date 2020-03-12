Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association announces tentative deal, suspends all strike action

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) says they have reached a tentative deal with the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association and the Government of Ontario.

In a news release sent out Thursday, the union said the three parties had worked out “central terms for a new collective agreement.”

OECTA, along with unions representing elementary, high school and French-language teachers, have been in contentious labour negotiations with the government since their contracts expired last August.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has repeatedly voiced concerns with the government’s planned increases to class sizes and new mandatory e-learning requirements.

The union has been holding a series of rotating one-day strikes in protest over the last several months.

Details of the tentative agreement will remain confidential until the deal is ratified, according to the OECTA new release, signed by Association president Liz Stuart, said

If the tentative deal is approved by union representatives, a vote on the agreement will take place province-wide April 7 and 8.

Stuart said in the meantime, all strike action is suspended, effective immediately.

— With files from The Canadian Press.