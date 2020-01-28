Menu

Education

Ontario’s Catholic teachers to hold provincewide 1-day strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2020 12:03 pm
Updated January 28, 2020 12:04 pm
PR battle over public education in Ontario
WATCH (Jan. 23): Elementary teachers announced on Friday that there will more strikes next week across Ontario. Premier Doug Ford dug in his heels, saying at a news conference the government isn’t willing to move on compensation. Travis Dhanraj looks at the battle for public support.

TORONTO – Ontario’s English Catholic teachers have announced they will hold a provincewide strike next Tuesday.

This will be the second one-day strike by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association amid stalled contract talks.

READ MORE: Elementary teachers to hold Ontario-wide walkouts once a week if contract talks do not resume: ETFO

OECTA president Liz Stuart says she knows Ontarians are growing impatient, but the teachers can’t let the government wear them down and accept cuts.

Teachers’ unions, including OECTA, are opposed to class size increases and mandatory e-learning requirements imposed by the government, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce has framed compensation as the key issue for all teachers’ unions.

Ontario school strike: What does a mediator do?
OECTA’s news comes a day after the union representing public elementary teachers announced it will ramp up its rotating strikes next week.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says it will stage a provincewide strike once a week – with the first one set for Thursday, Feb. 6 – and each board where it has members will be hit by a one-day rotating strike as well.

Ontario politicsOntario PC GovernmentOntario Teachers StrikeOECTAOntario English Catholic Teachers' AssociationOntario Teacher StrikeOECTA StrikeOECTA WalkoutOntario English Catholic Teachers' Association StrikeOntario English Catholic Teachers' Association WalkoutProvincewide walkout
