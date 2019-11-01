Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Ontario elementary school teachers to release results of strike vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2019 8:54 am
Updated November 1, 2019 8:55 am
The union says it will release the results of those votes during a Friday morning news conference.
The union says it will release the results of those votes during a Friday morning news conference. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

The union representing Ontario’s elementary school teachers says it plans to announce Friday morning whether or not its members are willing to go on strike.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has been holding strike votes across the province for the past several weeks as it tries to negotiate a new labour deal with the provincial government.

READ MORE: Thames Valley elementary school teachers to hold strike vote Thursday

The union says it will release the results of those votes at a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

The Progressive Conservative government has been in tense contract talks with all the province’s education workers, who have been without contracts since the end of August.

READ MORE: Ontario Catholic school teachers’ union to vote on provincewide strike in November

Last month it reached a deal with the Canadian Union of Public Employees hours before its members were to walk off the job.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the federation and the union representing public high school teachers have applied for conciliation in their ongoing talks with the province.

York Region elementary teachers vote 99% in favour of strike mandate
York Region elementary teachers vote 99% in favour of strike mandate
© 2019 The Canadian Press
OntarioEducationStrikeETFOContract TalksStrike votenews conferenceThe Provincial GovernmentThe Ontario GovernmentThe Doug Ford GovernmentNegiotiationThe Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.