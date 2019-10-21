Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Ontario catholic school teachers’ union to vote on province-wide strike in November

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 6:52 am
Updated October 21, 2019 6:53 am
The union representing Ontario's catholic teachers will hold a strike vote next month. .
The union representing Ontario's catholic teachers will hold a strike vote next month. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario‘s Catholic school teachers has decided to vote on a province-wide strike next month.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association joins the unions representing both elementary and secondary teachers in making such a move.

OECTA President Liz Stuart says the strike vote is a necessary show of force against what she calls “reckless cuts” proposed by the province.

READ MORE: Ontario high school teachers to hold strike vote

Education Minister Stephen Lecce issued a statement reassuring parents that strike votes are “part of the normal bargaining process.”

He says he encourages the union to work with the government to reach a deal.

The union notes that negotiations with the province can continue while the strike vote – which is set to end on Nov. 13 – is being conducted.

Story continues below advertisement
Education unions to hold strike votes
Education unions to hold strike votes
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
EducationOntario EducationTeachers StrikeOntario education cutsOntario English Catholic Teachers' AssociationOntario Education StrikeOECTACatholic TeachersOntario Catholic Teachersteachers strike voteunion strike vote
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.