Education

Ontario’s high school teachers to reveal strike vote results, discuss ‘next steps’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2019 6:10 am
A empty teachers desk is pictured at the front of a empty classroom.
A empty teachers desk is pictured at the front of a empty classroom. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario’s high school teachers will be releasing the results of their strike votes today.

A media advisory also says the president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation will be talking about the union’s “next steps.”

The OSSTF is already in a legal strike position as of today, though it’s also required to give five days notice before a strike and has not yet done so.

Three of Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions are taking steps toward potential strikes as they negotiate with the government for new contracts.

Elementary teachers are set to start a work-to-rule campaign on Nov. 26 that they say will target ministry and school board administrative tasks and will not affect student learning.

Catholic teachers voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike if necessary, although they are not yet in a legal strike position, while negotiations between the province and French teachers continue.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
EducationOntario EducationOntario schoolsontario teachersosstfOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationHigh School TeachersOntario elementary teachersOntario Catholic TeachersOntario high school teachersontario secondary teachers
