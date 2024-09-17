Menu

Politics

Premier Danielle Smith to outline ‘plan to support Alberta families’ in televised address

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 17, 2024 8:00 am
1 min read
FILE - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on May 15. The premier will deliver a televised address on Tuesday. View image in full screen
FILE - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on May 15. The premier will deliver a televised address on Tuesday. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
Premier Danielle Smith is set to address Albertans on television on Tuesday evening to discuss “the government’s plan to support Alberta families.”

Smith will speak on Global News after Global News Hour at 6. Her address will start at 6:50 p.m. MT.

The province has purchased commercial time with taxpayer dollars to get her message out to Albertans.

Details about what the premier plans to announce are unknown.

The fall sitting of the legislature starts on Oct. 28.

