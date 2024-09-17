Premier Danielle Smith to outline ‘plan to support Alberta families’ in televised address

See more sharing options

Premier Danielle Smith is set to address Albertans on television on Tuesday evening to discuss “the government’s plan to support Alberta families.”

Smith will speak on Global News after Global News Hour at 6. Her address will start at 6:50 p.m. MT.

The province has purchased commercial time with taxpayer dollars to get her message out to Albertans.

Details about what the premier plans to announce are unknown.

The fall sitting of the legislature starts on Oct. 28.