Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Vivian
    June 15, 2026 at 5:30 pm

    waiting time to see specialist and then waiting time for MRI. 3 months for one ankle then 4 months wait for the other ankle. That’s 7 months of acute pain. Why not go to emerg and get all theses done at once emergency. More and more of this is happening.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Survey suggests elevated concerns among Ontario doctors about ER overcrowding

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted June 15, 2026 3:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Focus Ontario: Hospitals Ask For Help'
Focus Ontario: Hospitals Ask For Help
Focus Ontario: Hospitals ask for help – Apr 11, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new survey of Ontario’s emergency room physicians suggests the majority are struggling with severe overcrowding, hurting the ability of some to see patients as quickly as they should.

A study released by the Ontario Medical Association on Monday morning polled ER doctors across the province to build a snapshot of the struggling health-care system.

“The survey reveals a health-care system in profound crisis, with overwhelming consensus among emergency department physicians about the severity of challenges facing Ontario’s EDs,” the OMA wrote.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Roughly 15 per cent of the emergency room physicians in the province responded to the survey — with the vast majority of those polled reporting issues.

Seventy-four per cent of those who answered said overcrowding was either severe or critical, while 76 per cent said overcrowding affected their ability to provide timely care “on most shifts or nearly every shift.”

Story continues below advertisement

The data follows an Ipsos poll, also commissioned by the OMA, that found a majority of Ontarians thought the government had done a poor job of dealing with overcrowding in emergency rooms.

A spokesperson for Minister of Health Sylvia Jones said the government was “making record investments” in the province’s health-care system.

“This year alone, we are investing over $101 billion in our healthcare system, including a 4 per cent increase to the hospital sector for the third year in a row, bringing our total investment increase to hospitals to over 50 per cent since 2018,” they wrote.

“This is in addition to the 50 new MRI and CT machines we have added in hospitals, the 100,000 annual diagnostic scans we have added in community surgical and diagnostic centres, and the 3,500 new hospital beds, 20,000 new doctors, and 100,000 new nurses that have been added since 2018.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices