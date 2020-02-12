Entire Ontario public school system to be shut down Feb. 21 due to teachers strike

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s four largest education unions are planning to strike on Friday, Feb. 21, resulting in a complete shutdown of the province’s public education system, Global News has learned.

The news comes as the leadership of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) and Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) attended an event on Wednesday in Toronto at which Education Minister Stephen Lecce was speaking.

Provincewide walk-outs have been held by, or are scheduled to be held by, all four unions, which are engaged in job action. The most recent Ontario-wide strike was by ETFO members on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, its teachers continued rotating strikes at numerous school boards, including the Toronto District School Board.

AEFO is slated to have its first provincewide strike on Thursday. However, the union representing the French system said it has agreed to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday, making it the only teachers’ union currently in talks with the government.

ETFO president Sam Hammond has said his union was close to reaching a deal with the government in its bargaining sessions but that the province’s negotiators suddenly tabled new proposals at the 11th hour that the union couldn’t accept.

The OSSTF has been holding a series of rotating one-day strikes since early December, while OECTA’s 45,000 members walked off the job for the first time in more than 20 years on Jan. 21.

On Jan. 15, the government offered compensation between $25 and $60 per day to parents whose children are affected by the teachers’ strikes. Some parents reported being overpaid by the government, which blamed a miscount in its computer system.

— With files from the Canadian Press