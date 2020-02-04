Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

ETFO says government abruptly ended talks last Friday after deal was within reach: Hammond

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2020 6:15 am
Updated February 4, 2020 3:09 pm
ETFO President ‘very disappointed’ by Ford government’s decision to withdraw from bargaining
WATCH ABOVE: Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sam Hammond, President of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said he was "very disappointed' by the Ford government's decision to abandon mediation and the collective bargaining process.

TORONTO – The head of the union representing Ontario’s elementary teachers says they were close to a deal with the government before talks broke off last week.

Sam Hammond of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says government negotiators changed positions at the last minute and tabled proposals the union couldn’t accept.

READ MORE: Ontario’s Catholic teachers move ahead with province-wide strike after unsuccessful contract talks

He says the two sides had been close to an agreement on three or four key issues.

Hammond says salary was not addressed during the three days of talks.

High school teachers picketing in York Region for a 1-day strike
High school teachers picketing in York Region for a 1-day strike

ETFO is escalating its strikes this week, targeting each board twice a week, including a province wide walkout on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has previously said the union is prioritizing salary over protecting the education system.

Day camps are available during teacher strikes

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentOntario EducationosstfETFOontario teachersOECTAOntario English Catholic Teachers' AssociationOntario Teacher StrikeOntario Catholic Teachers
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.