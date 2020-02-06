Menu

Education

Ford government overpays some parents for Ontario elementary school strike compensation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2020 10:58 am
Updated February 6, 2020 11:00 am
How do strikes impact students’ learning?
WATCH ABOVE: Sue Winton from York University explains how the ongoing school strikes are impacting students' learning in Ontario.

TORONTO – The Ontario government has overpaid some parents for the days elementary teachers have been on strike.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has announced the government will compensate parents of children affected by the elementary strikes, with up to $60 per day.

READ MORE: Elementary teachers hold Ontario-wide strike amid stalled contract talks

Elementary teachers are on a provincewide strike today and have escalated their job action this week to walk out at each board twice a week.

But several parents saw four days’ worth of compensation deposited into their accounts on Monday – although at that point, elementary teachers had only been on strike at their boards for one day.

READ MORE: Where are Ontario teachers striking next?

The government says the computer system erroneously counted days a board has been affected by both elementary and secondary strikes, even though parents of high school students are not eligible for the compensation money.

Story continues below advertisement

Ministry of Education officials are not yet able to quantify how much money was overpaid, but they say it affects a small number of parents.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsFord governmentStephen LecceOntario Teachers StrikeOntario Teacher StrikeOntario Elementary School StrikeOntario Parent CompensationOntario Teacher Strike Compensation
