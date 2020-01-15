Menu

Education

Ontario’s public high school teachers to hold 6th 1-day strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2020 2:37 pm
Updated January 15, 2020 2:39 pm
Toronto, York and Ottawa elementary teachers to hold 1-day strike Monday
WATCH ABOVE: Teachers in three school boards will hold a one-day strike Monday if the Ontario government doesn’t “get serious” about talks by Friday, the elementary teachers’ federation says. Morganne Campbell reports.

TORONTO – High schools in nine boards across Ontario will be closed next Tuesday, as teachers say they’ll hold another one-day strike.

It will be the sixth job action in the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation’s series of rotating strikes during a contentious round of bargaining with the province.

The union, which represents 60,000 teachers and education workers, began one-day walkouts on Dec. 4 with a job action that closed schools across the province.

READ MORE: Elementary teachers to hold 1-day strike Monday, includes Toronto, York and Ottawa boards

This job action will coincide with a walkout planned by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association.

Both job actions will impact Toronto boards and will result in the closure of all secondary schools in the public and English Catholic school systems.

The decision comes on the same day the province announced it will compensate some parents affected by the rotating teacher strikes.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
