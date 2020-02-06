Menu

Education

Elementary teachers hold Ontario-wide strike amid stalled contract talks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2020 5:38 am
Updated February 6, 2020 5:39 am
More teachers strikes planned for next week across Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: More teachers strikes planned for next week across Ontario (Feb 4, 2020)

TORONTO – All of Ontario’s public elementary teachers are on strike today, as their union escalates job action amid stalled contract talks.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has been on a work-to-rule campaign since November and has been staging rotating strikes for the past few weeks.

Today will be their first provincewide strike, followed by a second one planned for Feb. 11.

ETFO had said that it would ramp up its rotating strikes if no deal was reached last Friday, and they are now targeting each board with a one-day strike each week as well as holding a provincewide strike each week.

READ MORE: Where are Ontario teachers striking next?

Union president Sam Hammond has said the union was close to a deal with the government after three days of talks last week, but the province’s negotiators suddenly tabled new proposals at the 11th hour that ETFO couldn’t accept.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said the government has put forward “reasonable proposals.”

The two sides were close to an agreement on three or four key issues when the government changed course, Hammond has said, and now there are no new bargaining dates scheduled.

More teachers strikes planned for next week across Ontario

All four major teachers’ unions have been without contracts since Aug. 31, and bargaining is only ongoing with the union representing French teachers. High school teachers have not had talks with the government since Dec. 16, and English Catholic teachers had one day of negotiations Monday after talks broke off last month, but nothing further is scheduled.

All unions are engaged in some form of job action, from work-to-rule campaigns to rotating strikes. Public high school teachers and English Catholic teachers have each held provincewide strikes.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario EducationETFOontario teachersElementary Teachers Federation of OntarioOntario teachers' strikesOntario Teacher strikesteacher strikes
