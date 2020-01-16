Teachers in Ontario’s French system start work-to-rule campaign Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

TORONTO – Teachers in the Ontario’s French system are starting a work-to-rule campaign Thursday, meaning they will no longer be completing some administrative duties.

The union, known by its initials AEFO, says this is only the first phase of its job action.

The move means all the major unions representing the province’s teachers are now taking part in some form of labour action.

Teachers were outraged last year when the Progressive Conservative government announced that average high school class sizes would increase and four e-learning courses would be mandatory for graduation.

The government has since scaled back those plans, but union officials have said that’s not enough.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce maintains the key sticking point in talks is compensation.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Parents react to elementary teachers’ 1-day strike to take place on Monday Parents react to elementary teachers’ 1-day strike to take place on Monday