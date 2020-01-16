Menu

Education

Teachers in Ontario’s French system start work-to-rule campaign Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2020 6:28 am
Updated January 16, 2020 6:29 am
The move means all the major unions representing the province's teachers are now taking part in some form of labour action.
TORONTO – Teachers in the Ontario’s French system are starting a work-to-rule campaign Thursday, meaning they will no longer be completing some administrative duties.

The union, known by its initials AEFO, says this is only the first phase of its job action.

The move means all the major unions representing the province’s teachers are now taking part in some form of labour action.

Teachers were outraged last year when the Progressive Conservative government announced that average high school class sizes would increase and four e-learning courses would be mandatory for graduation.

The government has since scaled back those plans, but union officials have said that’s not enough.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce maintains the key sticking point in talks is compensation.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
