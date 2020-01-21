Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Strikes closes all Ontario Catholic schools, some public elementary and high schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2020 6:16 am
Updated January 21, 2020 6:23 am
Battle over public education in Ontario escalates
WATCH ABOVE: Another week another escalation in the ongoing war over public education in Ontario. On Monday, elementary teachers hit the picket line for day one in a week of rotating strikes. Travis Dhanraj has more. (Jan 20, 2020)

TORONTO – Catholic schools across Ontario will be closed today, as will public high schools and elementary schools in several boards.

The union representing Catholic teachers is holding a one-day strike today, while the other two unions are engaged in rotating strikes.

All three unions, as well as the one representing teachers in the French system, say they are frustrated with a lack of progress in contract negotiations with the provincial government.

The unions say class size increases and the introduction of mandatory e-learning courses are among the sticking points, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce says compensation is the main barrier.

READ MORE: Elementary teachers kick off week of rotating strikes in Toronto, York and Ottawa

Boards targeted today by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation include the Toronto District School Board, Rainy River District School Board, Simcoe County District School Board, Near North District School Board, Grand Erie District School Board, Trillium Lakelands District School Board and Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board.

Story continues below advertisement

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario is also striking at the Grand Erie and Trillium Lakelands boards, as well as the Renfrew County District School Board and the Superior-Greenstone District School Board.

Ontario parents express support for striking teachers on picket lines
Ontario parents express support for striking teachers on picket lines
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario EducationosstfStephen LecceETFOontario teachersOntario schoolsOECTAOntario Teacher StrikeOntario school strikesOntario Catholic school strikesontario one day school strikes
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.