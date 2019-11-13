Menu

Education

Ontario Catholic teachers vote 97% for strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2019 4:14 pm
Vacant desks are pictured at the front of an empty classroom is pictured at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014.
Vacant desks are pictured at the front of an empty classroom is pictured at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. The Canadian Press file

TORONTO – Teachers in Ontario’s English Catholic system have voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association president Liz Stuart says the vote sends a message to the government that members won’t accept an agreement that would be detrimental to learning and working conditions in schools.

The Catholic teachers are not yet in a legal strike position, and negotiations will continue.

READ MORE: Catholic teachers file complaint against Ontario government over class sizes 

OECTA is now the third of four major teachers’ unions whose members are heading toward potential strike action.

High school teachers are in a legal strike position as of Monday, though they won’t be off the job that day as they have not yet filed a required five-day notice.

Elementary teachers also voted for job action and will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 25.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario EducationOntario English Catholic Teachers' AssociationOECTACatholic TeachersCatholic school teachersOntario elementary teachersOECTA StrikeOntario Catholic Teachers Strike
