Education

Various Ontario teachers on strike, including French-language schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2020 6:12 am
Updated February 13, 2020 6:14 am
All public schools in Ontario to be closed on Feb. 21
WATCH ABOVE: Every public school in Ontario will be shut down on Feb. 21. All four unions are joining forces in an effort to convince the Ford government to reverse course. Travis Dhanraj was with Education Minister Stephen Lecce Wednesday afternoon as the news broke. (Feb. 13, 2020)

TORONTO – Teachers in Ontario’s French system are holding a strike today, as public elementary and high school teachers walk out at select boards.

The strikes come one day after all four of Ontario’s major teachers’ unions – including the one representing English Catholic teachers – announced a joint one-day strike for next Friday, Feb. 21.

It’s a bid to ramp up pressure on the government as months of contract talks are at a standstill.

READ MORE: Entire Ontario public school system to be shut down Feb. 21 due to teachers strike

Today’s one-day strike by 12,000 French teachers is the first such job action since the inception of French-language school boards in 1997.

Elementary teachers have been holding rotating strikes as well as weekly provincewide strikes. Today they are targeting the Bluewater, Grand Erie, Hamilton-Wentworth, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Ontario North East, Ottawa-Carleton, Peel, Penetanguishene, Protestant Separate, Simcoe County, Superior-Greenstone, Trillium Lakelands and York Region school boards, as well as the Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre.



High school teachers are striking at the Algoma, Superior-Greenstone, Greater Essex, Avon Maitland, Niagara, Limestone, and Renfrew school boards.

Teachers picket on Front Street as Lecce delivers speech in Toronto
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario EducationETFOosstfontario teachersAEFOOntario elementary teachersOntario high school teachersOntario Teacher StrikeOntario French Teachers
